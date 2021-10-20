Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $28,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,239,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

ELS opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.