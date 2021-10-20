Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 11,070 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Patterson Companies worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,006,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $13,739,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

