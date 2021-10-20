Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $206.83 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $206.87. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

