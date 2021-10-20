Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average of $188.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.