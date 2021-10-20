Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

