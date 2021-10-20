Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 26,717 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Yandex worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.18, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

