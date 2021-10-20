Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. FBN Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,717 shares of company stock valued at $313,022,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

