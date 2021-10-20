Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 6,517 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

