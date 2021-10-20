Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

NYSE ECL opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

