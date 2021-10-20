Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes $24.11 Million Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 771,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,109,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Treace Medical Concepts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $7,823,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $294,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.