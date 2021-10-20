KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Increased to €76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. 50,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,018. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

