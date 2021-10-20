Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stake Lessened by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Kearny Financial worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $999.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

