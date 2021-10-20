Kearny Financial (KRNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $999.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kearny Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Kearny Financial worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

