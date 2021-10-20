KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $271.24 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $271.24 or 0.00409890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $167.53 million and $7.57 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 92.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00190351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00092595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

