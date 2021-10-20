Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $879.31

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 879.31 ($11.49) and traded as high as GBX 935 ($12.22). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 922 ($12.05), with a volume of 25,811 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 970.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 879.31. The stock has a market cap of £666.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

