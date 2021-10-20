Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,663 shares of company stock valued at $26,578,096. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

