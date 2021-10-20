Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,816. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Kellogg by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

