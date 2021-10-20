Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Kemper worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

