Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €830.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €830.00 ($976.47) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €784.75 ($923.24).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €650.40 ($765.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €671.77 and its 200-day moving average is €696.95. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

