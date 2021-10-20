Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €790.00 by Barclays

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €784.75 ($923.24).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €650.40 ($765.18) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €671.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.