Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.21

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.21 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 113.45 ($1.48). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 27,124 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kerry Group from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.21. The stock has a market cap of £203.37 million and a PE ratio of 35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

