Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $298.28 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $284.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

