Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

