KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,010,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

