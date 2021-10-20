KeyCorp Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $690.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $670.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.11.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $618.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

