KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

CRK opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

