KeyCorp Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

NYSE COP opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4,445.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

