KeyCorp Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.66.

CLR opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

