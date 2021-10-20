KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after buying an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

