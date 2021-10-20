KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Gimbel Daniel Scott boosted its holdings in California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,175,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,565,175.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

