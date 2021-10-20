KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

