Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

