Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 465,825 shares.

The company has a market cap of £5.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

