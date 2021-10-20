KickToken Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and $1.46 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00196272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00095382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,488,427,068 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

