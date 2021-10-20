Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461,094 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 38.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 615.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

KRC traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. 6,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

