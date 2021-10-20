Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

KRP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 168,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

