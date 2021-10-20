Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.03

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 52138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

