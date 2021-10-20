Kinder Morgan, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by 107.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 12,299,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227,153. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.