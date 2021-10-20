Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,318,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,155. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

