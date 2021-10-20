Kineko Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Kineko has a market cap of $6.41 million and $1.36 million worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 99.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00064576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00102706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.56 or 1.00155729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.20 or 0.06006191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

