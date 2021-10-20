Kineko Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $806,023.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kineko has traded 97.4% higher against the dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00067451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00102964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,623.29 or 1.00008900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.45 or 0.06406077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

