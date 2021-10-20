King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Bally’s worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 217,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

BALY opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

