King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 330,511 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

