King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,353,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,347,000 after acquiring an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Shares of GRMN opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $97.47 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

