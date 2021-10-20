King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3,512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 250,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $296.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

