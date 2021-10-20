King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

