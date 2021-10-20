King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,463.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,332.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

