King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,250 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $365.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.91. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

