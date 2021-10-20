King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 4.66% of DallasNews as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DallasNews in the second quarter worth $2,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DallasNews in the second quarter worth $1,724,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in DallasNews in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90. DallasNews Co. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.66.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

DallasNews Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

