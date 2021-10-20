King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 245 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $572.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

